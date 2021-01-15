India, Nepal Discuss Bilateral Cooperation During Joint Commission Meeting - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Indian and Nepalese top diplomats discussed their bilateral cooperation during the sixth Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, chaired the meeting, which was also attended by other high-ranking diplomats from both countries.

"The Joint Commission comprehensively reviewed all aspects of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties. Both sides discussed several areas of cooperation including in the areas of connectivity, economy and trade, power, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues, border management, development partnership, tourism, culture, education and capacity building," the ministry said.

The diplomats also discussed cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Nepal congratulated India on the "remarkable success in production" of two vaccines against the coronavirus and requested their "early provision."

India plans to launch the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday. The country has approved two vaccines, namely Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University and produced by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

On Friday, Indian and Nepalese diplomats also exchanged views on regional and international issues. The countries agreed to hold the next Joint Commission meeting in Nepal "on mutually convenient dates."