India, Nepal Discuss Bilateral Projects During Online Conference - Indian Embassy

Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:41 PM

Representatives of India and Nepal held a video conference meeting to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and joint projects as part the so-called Oversight Mechanism (OSM), the Indian embassy in Nepal said on Monday

"The meeting carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral economic and development cooperation projects since its 7th meeting held on 8th July 2019. Both sides deliberated on the issues and agreed to expedite their implementations," the press release read.

The meeting was co-chaired by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and attended by representatives of various ministries, departments and agencies of the government of Nepal.

The sides also discussed India's assistance to Nepal to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake that hit the central part of the Asian nation and its capital of Kathmandu five years ago.

About 9,000 people were killed as a result of the disaster and over 600,000 houses and different structures were damaged or destroyed in the capital and nearby towns. Nepal received substantial pledges from India and China for earthquake reconstruction.

"The co-chairs noted the progress made in the development projects in the last one year, including reconstruction of 46,301 earthquake affected houses (out of 50,000 houses committed by India) in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts [of Nepal] ... Nepal also noted with appreciation COVID19 related assistance, including the supply of medicines and medical equipment to Nepal by India," the press release read.

OSM was set up in 2016 to create a regular review of ongoing bilateral economic and development projects of India and Nepal.

