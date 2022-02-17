India Not Planning to Evacuate Nationals From Ukraine Yet - Foreign Ministry

India is not considering an operation to evacuate citizens out of Ukraine, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) India is not considering an operation to evacuate citizens out of Ukraine, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

"Our focus remains on Indian students, Indian nationals (to ensure) that they are safe. There is no immediate evacuation plan," Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

Many governments urged their countrymen to leave Ukraine and recommended against traveling there as tensions continued to grow on the Russian-Ukrainian border, spurred by Western media reports of an imminent Russian "invasion."

Western governments have moved their diplomatic missions from Kiev to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, while several European air carriers have rerouted flights to avoid Ukrainian airspace and canceled those bound for Ukraine.