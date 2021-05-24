UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

India Now One of Three Countries With COVID19 Death Toll of Over 300,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) India is now one of three countries in the world, along with the US and Brazil, where the coronavirus death toll stands at over 300,000 according to updated Health Ministry data.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stands at over 26.7 million, while the number of recovered individuals has surpassed 23.7 million. The COVID-19 death toll is at over 303,000. Around 2.7 million are currently being treated for the coronavirus infection in India.

Over 14 percent of India's population (more than 196 million people) has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

India has seen a rapid surge in infection rates since the end of last month: the reported daily increase in COVID-19 cases was at over 300,000 from April 21 until May 17. On some days, the number of new cases registered within a 24-hour period surpassed 400,000.

The US remains the country with the highest COVID-19 death toll of over 589,800. In Brazil, the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths stands at over 449,000.

