India Offers 200,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To All UN Peacekeepers - Foreign Minister
Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:32 PM
India is ready to provide 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to all United Nations peacekeeping personnel, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday
"Keeping in mind the UN peacekeepers, who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," Jaishankar said during a discussion on access to coronavirus vaccines in conflict zones.
The United Nations has more than 97,000 peacekeepers from over 120 countries serving in 12 active missions across the globe.