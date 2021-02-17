UrduPoint.com
India Offers 200,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To All UN Peacekeepers - Foreign Minister

Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:32 PM

India Offers 200,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses to All UN Peacekeepers - Foreign Minister

India is ready to provide 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to all United Nations peacekeeping personnel, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) India is ready to provide 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to all United Nations peacekeeping personnel, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"Keeping in mind the UN peacekeepers, who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," Jaishankar said during a discussion on access to coronavirus vaccines in conflict zones.

The United Nations has more than 97,000 peacekeepers from over 120 countries serving in 12 active missions across the globe.

