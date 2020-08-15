India Offers Support to Nepal in Minimizing Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered the country's permanent support to Nepal in minimizing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, during phone talks with his Nepalese counterpart, K. P. Sharma Oli, the Indian prime minister's office said on Saturday.

The Nepalese prime minister called his counterpart on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, marked on August 15, and conveyed congratulations on the country's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries.

Prime Minister offered India's continued support to Nepal in this regard," the press release said.

The phone talks between the leaders became the first since Nepal's upper house of parliament in June unanimously passed an amendment to add the country's new political map that includes the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as the entire Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, into the constitution. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs urged the Nepalese government to "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.