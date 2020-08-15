UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Offers Support To Nepal In Minimizing Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

India Offers Support to Nepal in Minimizing Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered the country's permanent support to Nepal in minimizing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, during phone talks with his Nepalese counterpart, K. P. Sharma Oli, the Indian prime minister's office said on Saturday.

The Nepalese prime minister called his counterpart on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, marked on August 15, and conveyed congratulations on the country's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries.

Prime Minister offered India's continued support to Nepal in this regard," the press release said.

The phone talks between the leaders became the first since Nepal's upper house of parliament in June unanimously passed an amendment to add the country's new political map that includes the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as the entire Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, into the constitution. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs urged the Nepalese government to "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister United Nations Parliament Narendra Modi Independence Nepal June August From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

28 minutes ago

Lukashenko rejects foreign mediation in post-elect ..

7 minutes ago

Football is not being targeted says senior Scottis ..

7 minutes ago

Hamilton takes pole for Spanish GP

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh want immediate return for Hasan after b ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner kicks off polio eradication campaign ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.