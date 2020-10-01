UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India OKs Project To Create $1.1Bln Army Communication Network Amid Row With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:51 PM

India OKs Project to Create $1.1Bln Army Communication Network Amid Row With China

India has cleared a project to create a $1.1 billion communication network for its army with a view to enhancing operational preparedness amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) India has cleared a project to create a $1.1 billion communication network for its army with a view to enhancing operational preparedness amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In order to meet the long pending demand of the Indian Army the Cabinet Committee on Security, has approved the proposal for establishment of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase IV Network to be implemented by M/s ITI [M S Industrial Training Institute], a Public Sector Undertaking, at an estimated cost of Rs.

7796.39 crore [$1.1 billion] with an implementation schedule of 36 months from the date of signing of the contract," the ministry said.

The new communication network will upgrade the existing one, shifting to internet Protocol (IP) / Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology.

"Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Microwave Radio and Satellite will be used as communication media," the press release noted.

India expects the network to boost the operational preparedness of the Indian Army "especially keeping in view the current operational situation at LAC." The network will have some 80 percent indigenous content.

Related Topics

India Internet Army Technology China Media From Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

36 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

1 hour ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

1 hour ago

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer o ..

2 hours ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.