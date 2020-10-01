India OKs Project to Create $1.1Bln Army Communication Network Amid Row With China

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) India has cleared a project to create a $1.1 billion communication network for its army with a view to enhancing operational preparedness amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In order to meet the long pending demand of the Indian Army the Cabinet Committee on Security, has approved the proposal for establishment of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase IV Network to be implemented by M/s ITI [M S Industrial Training Institute], a Public Sector Undertaking, at an estimated cost of Rs.

7796.39 crore [$1.1 billion] with an implementation schedule of 36 months from the date of signing of the contract," the ministry said.

The new communication network will upgrade the existing one, shifting to internet Protocol (IP) / Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology.

"Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Microwave Radio and Satellite will be used as communication media," the press release noted.

India expects the network to boost the operational preparedness of the Indian Army "especially keeping in view the current operational situation at LAC." The network will have some 80 percent indigenous content.