India Opens For Tourists On October 15 - Home Affairs Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

India Opens for Tourists on October 15 - Home Affairs Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) India will open for tourists on October 15, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced.

"After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021.

Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas. All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations," the ministry said in a statement.

