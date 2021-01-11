UrduPoint.com
India Orders 11Mln Covishield Vaccines For Under $3 Per Dose - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Indian government ordered 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced by Serum Institute of India (SII), and agreed to the price of 200 rupees ($2.7) per dose, NDTV reported on Monday, citing sources at the SII.

In early January, India's regulator approved the emergency use of Covishield, and the country plans to start a nation-wide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 16, with over 30 million health workers being inoculated at the first stage.

"The price is fixed in writing,'' the sources said, adding that 11 million doses "may be supplied in the initial lot" at the rate of several million doses per week.

According to NDTV, SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla earlier said that the vaccine would be priced at approximately 1,000 rupees ($13.6) per dose when it will be available on private markets.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with over 10.4 million cases in total and more than 151,000 related deaths.

