India Orders 14-Day Quarantine for Evacuees From Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) People evacuated from Afghanistan to India will have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine in a designated facility, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"As the COVID-19 immunization status of these individuals is unknown, and the extent of COVID-19 transmission (including circulation of variants) in Afghanistan is unclear at present, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided that the arriving persons shall undergo a mandatory minimum 14 days' institutional quarantine," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The designated quarantine facility, the Chhawla Camp of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, is located in New Delhi, according to the statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, said that India has so far evacuated 626 people from Afghanistan and only 228 of them were Indian nationals.

On Sunday, the Indian government pledged free poliomyelitis vaccination to all evacuees from Afghanistan.