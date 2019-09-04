India Orders $14.5Bln Worth Of Russian Weapons - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:02 PM
India has ordered $14.5 billion worth of Russian weapons and military equipment, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday, qualifying this as a breakthrough
VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) India has ordered $14.5 billion worth of Russian weapons and military equipment, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday, qualifying this as a breakthrough.
"The last year and this day are marked with a huge order portfolio of $14.5 billion.
This is a truly significant figure, this is really a breakthrough," Shugayev told reporters.
He added that the countries had settled all the problems related to defense payments, which had emerged due to sanctions.
India's content of Russia's Ka-226 helicopters production may reach 80 percent, while content of Kalashnikov rifles production may reach 100 percent, according to Shugayev.