India Orders $14.5Bln Worth of Russian Weapons - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) India has ordered $14.5 billion worth of Russian weapons and military equipment, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday, qualifying this as a breakthrough.

"The last year and this day are marked with a huge order portfolio of $14.5 billion.

This is a truly significant figure, this is really a breakthrough," Shugayev told reporters.

He added that the countries had settled all the problems related to defense payments, which had emerged due to sanctions.

India's content of Russia's Ka-226 helicopters production may reach 80 percent, while content of Kalashnikov rifles production may reach 100 percent, according to Shugayev.