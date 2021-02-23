UrduPoint.com
India Orders Additional 13.5Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

India Orders Additional 13.5Mln Doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Sri Lanka has ordered 13.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine against the coronavirus in addition to 500,000 doses gifted by New Dehli, media reported on Tuesday, citing government spokesman Ramesh Pathirana.

According to the Times of India newspaper, 10 million doses of the vaccine have been ordered from the Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca vaccine ” Covieshield ” and another 3.5 million doses directly from the UK-Swedish company through the COVAX facility.

The government spokesman also said that the island nation would use only this vaccine, as other producers had not yet submitted the necessary documents related to the trials.

Sri Lanka launched its mass vaccination campaign on January 29 after receiving the first 500,000 doses of the Covieshield vaccine from New Delhi.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the island nation has confirmed more than 80,500 cases of the virus, including 450 fatalities and over 75,100 recoveries, according to the national health authorities.

