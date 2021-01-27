UrduPoint.com
India Orders Deployment Of Additional Forces In Delhi After Farmers' Protest - Reports

India Orders Deployment of Additional Forces in Delhi After Farmers' Protest - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Indian Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the deployment of additional security forces in New Delhi on Tuesday following a protest of farmers, the ANI news agency reported, citing a senior government official.

According to the Indian news agency, the decision to deploy the additional units was made after a meeting between top security officials which was attended by Shah.

Indian law enforcement officers had placed barricades along the Outer Ring Road that encircles Delhi ahead of celebrations marking the 72nd Republic Day but failed to prevent protesting farmers from entering the city.

At least one farmed died and several policemen were injured during Tuesday clashes between farmers and law enforcement officers. The interior ministry earlier announced a suspension of internet services in five Delhi neighborhoods to restore law and order.

Indian farmers have been protesting for several months now against three new legislation that they fear will drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards.

