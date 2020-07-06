UrduPoint.com
India Overtakes Russia To Become World's Third Highest For Virus Cases: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:35 PM

India announced Monday that it had logged nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, taking it past Russia to become the world's third-hardest-hit nation in the global pandemic

The health ministry said 697,358 cases had now been recorded, a rise of 24,000 in the last 24 hours, while Russia has just over 681,000 cases.

India has registered 19,693 deaths from the virus, a much lower number than many other badly hit countries. The United States and Brazil have the highest numbers of cases.

