India Plans To Buy Over 30 Su-30, MiG-29 Fighter Jets From Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

India Plans to Buy Over 30 Su-30, MiG-29 Fighter Jets From Russia - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) India plans to purchase from Russia 33 new fighter jets, namely 21 MiG-29 and 12 Su-30MKI aircraft, amid the ongoing standoff along the India-China border, media reported, citing Indian government sources.

"Next week when the DAC [Defence Acquisition Council] meets headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, procuring 12 Su-30 and 21 MiG-29 aircraft are likely to come up for consideration," a high-profile source told the Financial Express.

According to other media reports, the Indian government has been working on purchasing Russian fighter jets for some time and this process will now be accelerated.

"The Air Force has been working on this plan for some time but they have now fast-tracked the process and the proposals expected to be worth over Rs 6,000 crore [$788 million] would be placed before the Defence Ministry for its final approval next week at a high-level meeting," government sources told the ANI news agency.

The outlet, however, argued that the discussion of the purchase is not related to the incident on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh.

A standoff lasting several months on the border between India and China led to violent clashes on Monday in the Galwan Valley region. The Indian armed forces said that 20 of its soldiers died during the clashes, and the Chinese authorities also reported an unspecified number of casualties.

On Wednesday, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and both sides agreed to find a fair solution to the ongoing tensions on the disputed border, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

