India Plans To Buy Russia Rocket Engines For Domestic Space Program - Russia's Borisov

India is planning to purchase rocket engines from Russia for its national space program, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters on Monday during his visit to New Delhi

"In addition to manned space flight, we are actively cooperating in the field of satellite navigation.

In addition, there is another very interesting aspect in the area of engine building. The Indian side has expressed its desire to import rocket engines from Russia to be used in the Indian rocket program," Borisov said after a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Borosov and Jaishankar co-chair the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

