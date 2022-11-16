UrduPoint.com

India Played Crucial Role In Bridging Rift Over Ukraine At G20 - Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

India Played Crucial Role in Bridging Rift Over Ukraine at G20 - Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) India's second most senior diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, said on Wednesday that his country contributed significantly to bridging the divide between G20 leaders over the conflict in Ukraine.

"India played a key role in the successful negotiations of the outcome document," Vinay Kwatra told a news briefing in Bali.

India, which took over from Indonesia on Wednesday as the next G20 host, promoted a "very constructive, cooperative" approach and aimed at consensus building across a whole range of issues, Kwatra said.

"Naturally, the outcome document was being negotiated in a particular global context and that global context did find a mention in the outcome document," he added.

The final declaration has most of G20 leaders condemn the conflict in Ukraine but says there were "other views and different assessments" of the situation and sanctions imposed on Russia.

"The prime minister's message that this is 'not the era of war' and that the best way is to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict resonated very deeply across all the delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties," Kwatra said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Indonesia All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

29 minutes ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

2 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

2 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

4 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

4 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.