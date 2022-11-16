India Played Crucial Role in Bridging Rift Over Ukraine at G20 - Foreign Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) India's second most senior diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, said on Wednesday that his country contributed significantly to bridging the divide between G20 leaders over the conflict in Ukraine.

"India played a key role in the successful negotiations of the outcome document," Vinay Kwatra told a news briefing in Bali.

India, which took over from Indonesia on Wednesday as the next G20 host, promoted a "very constructive, cooperative" approach and aimed at consensus building across a whole range of issues, Kwatra said.

"Naturally, the outcome document was being negotiated in a particular global context and that global context did find a mention in the outcome document," he added.

The final declaration has most of G20 leaders condemn the conflict in Ukraine but says there were "other views and different assessments" of the situation and sanctions imposed on Russia.

"The prime minister's message that this is 'not the era of war' and that the best way is to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict resonated very deeply across all the delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties," Kwatra said.