Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:23 PM

India Pledges Support for Intra-Afghan Settlement Efforts - Envoy to UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) India will continue to support intra-Afghan settlement efforts that may help restore peace to the war-torn country, Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said.

India will continue to support the Afghan people in "fulfilling their desire for a peaceful country, which can focus on development and build on the gains in their journey towards greater prosperity and higher achievements," Akbaruddin said at the UN Security Council,�as quoted by the ANI news agency.

He pointed out that the Afghan people had been victims of transnational terrorism for a long time.

"As the way forward is chalked out, we cannot ignore that groups enjoying support and safe havens carry out violent and terrorist activities from across borders. They cannot be allowed to negotiate from a place of advantage," Akbaruddin said.

The terrorist activity of the Taliban, Haqqani Network, the Islamic State and Al Qaeda (terror groups both banned in Russia) and their proscribed affiliates must end, Akbaruddin emphasized.

The Indian diplomat noted that this year would be very important for Afghanistan because of its presidential election. He also praised the country's achievements in building democracy.

"They have strengthened democracy in their country; established a constitutional order; uplifted the status of women; protected the status of minorities and youth; built a strong army and sturdy security forces; and created stronger regional links," he added.

Afghanistan has been facing instability and civil conflicts since the 1978 Saur Revolution and invasion of Soviet troops the following year. The country also underwent a US-led invasion in 2001. Now, the internationally recognized Afghan government is trying to establish control over all its territories, fighting a number of armed groups, including the Taliban and IS, in the process.

