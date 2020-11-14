UrduPoint.com
India Pledges To Help Make COVID-19 Vaccine Accessible To All Nations - Foreign Ministry

Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

India Pledges to Help Make COVID-19 Vaccine Accessible to All Nations - Foreign Ministry

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the 15th East Asia Summit expressed the country's readiness to help make the vaccine against coronavirus accessible and affordable to all the countries across the world, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the 15th East Asia Summit expressed the country's readiness to help make the vaccine against coronavirus accessible and affordable to all the countries across the world, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

The 15th edition of the East Asia Summit, chaired by Vietnam, is taking place in the videoconference format over the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15th edition of the East Asia Summit, chaired by Vietnam, is taking place in the videoconference format over the coronavirus pandemic.

"On COVID-19, he briefed the EAS Leaders about India's response to pandemic and highlighted India's efforts to support the international community. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi's commitment to help make the COVID vaccine accessible and affordable to all nations," the ministry said in a press release.

India is underway with clinical trials of three coronavirus vaccines in its territory at the moment.

Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin and the ZycovD vaccine by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila are in phase 2 clinical trials. Serum Institute of India vaccine ChAdOx1 is about to finish phase 2 trials and proceed to phase 3. This latter vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and is also undergoing clinical trials in the United Kingdom.

In addition, in early October, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Dr. Reddy's received a greenlight from the Drug Control General of India to conduct phase 2 and 3 of clinical trials for Sputnik V in India.

India is the world's second worst affected country after the United States at the moment. As of Saturday, India's cumulative toll surpassed 8.7 million cases. The death toll from COVID-19 in India has topped 129,000 people.

