India PM Hails Philip's 'distinguished' Career, Community Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:31 PM

India PM hails Philip's 'distinguished' career, community work

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Friday to Prince Philip's military career and community work after the Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ):Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Friday to Prince Philip's military career and community work after the Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Commonwealth member's premier tweeted.

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."

