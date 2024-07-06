Open Menu

India PM Modi Congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian On Election Win

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday for his win in Iran's presidential runoff election.

"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

India and Iran have warm ties despite at the same time as New Delhi pursues greater security cooperation with Washington.

In May both countries signed a contract to develop and equip the long-stalled Chabahar port project in Iran, prompting Washington to warn that Indian firms working on the project risked sanctions.

Pezeshkian received around 54 percent of the vote while ultraconservative rival Saeed Jalili got around 44 percent in the second round of the poll.

An election was not due until 2025 but was called early after the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

More Stories From World