India PM Modi Congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian On Election Win
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday for his win in Iran's presidential runoff election.
"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region," Modi wrote on social media platform X.
India and Iran have warm ties despite at the same time as New Delhi pursues greater security cooperation with Washington.
In May both countries signed a contract to develop and equip the long-stalled Chabahar port project in Iran, prompting Washington to warn that Indian firms working on the project risked sanctions.
Pezeshkian received around 54 percent of the vote while ultraconservative rival Saeed Jalili got around 44 percent in the second round of the poll.
An election was not due until 2025 but was called early after the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
Recent Stories
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
More Stories From World
-
Saudi congratulates Iran's new reformist president7 seconds ago
-
Djokovic eyes sweet 16 at Wimbledon as Swiatek takes on 'gangster'10 minutes ago
-
Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon 'fun' factor after turbulent spell20 minutes ago
-
Winning all that matters at Euro 2024 for Mbappe's minimalist France20 minutes ago
-
Robertson pleased to 'find a way' past England in tough Test baptism20 minutes ago
-
'Shattered' Germany set sights on World Cup after Euros exit20 minutes ago
-
After crushing defeat, fight begins for 'soul' of UK Conservative Party29 minutes ago
-
After crushing defeat, fight begins for soul of UK Conservative Party30 minutes ago
-
Syria's Assad congratulates Iran reformist on election win30 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured village in east Ukraine30 minutes ago
-
Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win30 minutes ago
-
Portugal v France Euro 2024 quarter-final goes to penalties2 hours ago