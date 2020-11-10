India Poised to Obtain Own COVID-19 Vaccine Next Year - Health Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) India hopes to develop its own coronavirus vaccine in 2021 and cover up to 300 million people in the immunization program, Indian Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

Last week, Indian pharmaceutical companies Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India said that their vaccines could be ready as early as in coming February and January, respectively, given satisfactory success of phase 3 clinical trials.

"We hope we can get the vaccine at any time after the new year starts. After that arrangements need to be made to disseminate vaccine among 20 to 30 crore people. We need to make a list for that, vaccine centres and vaccinations as well. The team of vaccinations need to be lined up and trained for the same," Vardhan said at a virtual meeting with local health ministers of Indian states, as quoted by The Times of India.

According to Vardhan, India handled the outbreak better than "any of the large developed countries," with the number of active cases gradually decreasing.

India is underway with clinical trials of three coronavirus vaccines in its territory at the moment. Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin and the ZycovD vaccine by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila are in phase 2 clinical trials. Serum Institute of India vaccine ChAdOx1 is about to finish phase 2 trials and proceed to phase 3. This latter vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and is also undergoing clinical trials in the United Kingdom.

India is the world's second worst affected country to the United States at the moment. As of Monday, India's cumulative toll surpassed 8.5 million cases, including just over 500,000 currently active cases and over 79 million recovery cases. The death toll from COVID-19 in India has reached 126,611 people.