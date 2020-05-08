India Prepares Financial Package to Prop Up Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Indian government is working on a stimulus package for the country's entire economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Giridhar Aramane, the secretary in the ministry of road transport, said on Thursday.

In April, several rating agencies and analytics services predicted a drop in India 's GDP over the disruption of trade networks by COVID-19.

"Government of India, Prime Minister's Office and the department of economic affairs are already working on a package, which includes not only the MSME but also the entire industry. All sectors of the economy being taken care of by a comprehensive package, being worked out in the government," he said as quoted by the Times of India newspaper.

India has confirmed 52,952 cases with the death toll standing at 1,783.