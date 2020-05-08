UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Prepares Financial Package To Prop Up Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

India Prepares Financial Package to Prop Up Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Indian government is working on a stimulus package for the country's entire economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Giridhar Aramane, the secretary in the ministry of road transport, said on Thursday.

In April, several rating agencies and analytics services predicted a drop in India 's GDP over the disruption of trade networks by COVID-19.

"Government of India, Prime Minister's Office and the department of economic affairs are already working on a package, which includes not only the MSME but also the entire industry. All sectors of the economy being taken care of by a comprehensive package, being worked out in the government," he said as quoted by the Times of India newspaper.

India has confirmed 52,952 cases with the death toll standing at 1,783.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Road April All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

2 minutes ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

17 minutes ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

47 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

1 hour ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.