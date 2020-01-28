UrduPoint.com
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) India has launched preparations to evacuate its citizens from the central Chinese province of Hubei, which is currently plagued by a coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

"We have begun the process to prepare for the evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," Kumar tweeted.

The spokesman added that the Indian embassy to China was working on logistics and was maintaining contacts with the Chinese government to ensure the evacuation's success.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization of an outbreak of a pneumonia-like illness in the city of Wuhan, located in Hubei. The cause behind it was revealed to be a new strain of coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV by experts.

According to the US' Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the number of coronavirus cases across the globe, there are currently 4,474 cases recorded in 16 countries � most of them in mainland China.

