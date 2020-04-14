India Promises Coronavirus Support to Palestine - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about coronavirus response on Tuesday and offered his country's support.

"Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Palestine authorities to protect their population from the virus, and assured all possible support from India for these efforts," India's External Affairs Ministry said in a press release.

The two leaders discussed challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken by their respective governments. They agreed to remain in touch and explore opportunities for further cooperation.