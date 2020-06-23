India Proud To Take Part In Victory Parade In Moscow - Defense Minister
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:37 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) India is proud of its servicemen's participation in the Victory Day parade in Moscow, it proves "eternal friendship" between the two nations' armies, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.
"We pay tribute to the Russian people for the ultimate sacrifice they made.
Indian soldiers also made the ultimate sacrifice. Millions of Indian soldiers fought in the World War II, and they helped the Soviet army in delivering supplies. Therefore, it makes us proud that the Indian military contingent will take part in the parade on the Red Square tomorrow. This testifies to the eternal friendship between our armed forces," Singh told reporters after talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.