India Providing Ukraine With Humanitarian Aid, Particularly Medicines - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) India has been providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in the country, India External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a press conference.

"We are also addressing the humanitarian situation. In fact, the Ukainians have been in touch with us especially for the supply of medicines. We've already provided humanitarian relief to Ukraine, to some of the neighbors. And even as we speak, a shipment of medicines is being delivered - or will be delivered very soon - to Kiev," Jaishankar said on Monday.

The press conference took place following a ministerial meeting between Jaishankar, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. US President Joe Biden also spoke virtually on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US and Indian leadership during the meetings discussed a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine and climate change, among others.