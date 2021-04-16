UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Publishes Rules For Expediting Approval Of Foreign COVID-19 Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:10 AM

India Publishes Rules for Expediting Approval of Foreign COVID-19 Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Indian government on Thursday published rules for expediting the issuance of emergency use permits for vaccines against the coronavirus authorized abroad.

The national vaccines portfolio currently include three drugs against COVID-19, namely, the locally-produced variant of AstraZeneca vaccine branded Covieshield, India's Covaxin, and recently authorized Russia's Sputnik V. The deliveries of the Russian vaccine are due to begin later in April, and its production is due to start next month.

The country has already allowed the possibility to use vaccines approved by the world's health agencies, such as the US Department of Health and Human Services, the European Medicines Agency, the UK Medicines, and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Japan's Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices Agency, or included in the WHO list of emergency use.

"An application may be submitted by a foreign manufacturer through its Indian subsidiary or its authorized agent in India.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization [of the Government of India] will process such applications ... and the Drugs Controller General of India will review and make a decision within 3 working days from the date of submission of the full application by the applicant," the rules published by Health Ministry states.

According to the ministry, initially, the applicant company is eligible to use its vaccine only on 100 volunteers and is due to submit safety data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. Given the data are satisfactory, the vaccine would be allowed for use in the country.

To date, India ranks second in the world regarding the total number of coronavirus infections, which stands at over 14 million. The mortality rate amounts to more than 173,000, and the number of recoveries has reached over 12 million, according to the latest data provided by the Health Ministry. 

Related Topics

India World Russia Drugs Company United Kingdom Japan April May From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

3 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

3 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

3 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

3 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

3 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.