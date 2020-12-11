UrduPoint.com
India Pursues Independent Foreign Policy Based On National Interests - Foreign Ministry

India builds its relations with other countries based on national interests and independent of third party policies, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, said on Friday, commenting on the Russian foreign minister's recent statement that India was pressured by the West to promote a unipolar international order

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told participants of the virtual meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, that the Western countries' pressure on India, including in military and technical spheres, was designed to consolidate a unipolar world. According to the top Russian diplomat, the US is trying to drag IndiaRussia's close strategic partner � into such an order and eventually weaken the Moscow-New Delhi relations.

"Our relations with Russia stand on their own merits including in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," Srivastava said during the briefing.

The diplomat added that the Indo-Pacific region did not seek to dominate others and was not directed against any specific country.

"India has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interest. India's relationship with each country is independent of its relations with third countries. We hope that this is well understood and appreciated by all our partners," Srivastava added.

According to the Indian diplomat, India enjoys long-standing relations with Russia characterized by a special and privileged strategic partnership.

