India Pursues Independent Policy, Enjoys Close Ties With Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) India has always pursued an independent foreign policy that allows the country to enjoy close relations with both Russia and the United States, including in the sphere of military cooperation, the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said on Friday when commenting on India's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"India and the US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership. India has a special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia. India has always pursued an independent foreign policy.

This also applies to our defense acquisitions and supplies which are guided by our national security interests," Srivastava said.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed an agreement to supply five regiments of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to India. The delivery of the final regiment is scheduled to be concluded in the first half of 2025. New Delhi's decision to acquire sophisticated Russian systems raised resentment in Washington, which already imposed sanctions on Turkey in December over the purchase of Russia's S-400 systems.