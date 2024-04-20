India Pushes Maoist Rebel Strongholds On Road To Democracy
Published April 20, 2024
Dantewada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A narrow winding road through an untamed forest has proven a blow to a decades-old Maoist rebellion that is one of India's longest and deadliest insurgencies.
As the world's biggest democracy began a six-week election Friday, the people of one small village -- newly connected by fresh tarmac to the outside world -- cast their ballots for the first time.
"There was no government here during the last national vote, no polling booth, but only the rebels who warned against contact with the state," Tetam village chief Mahadev Markam told AFP.
Remote and wild Bastar district of Chhattisgarh state where Tetam lies is the centre of the country's "Red Corridor", home to left-wing guerrillas sworn to battle the state.
For years unable to penetrate rebel strongholds in the district, India instead urged Tetam's inhabitants to travel vast distances to vote in government-controlled areas.
With the Maoists threatening punishment for anyone who participated, very few people undertook a journey fraught with high risk -- and no rewards.
"Why vote? Why would anyone trek for hours across the forest, over the hills and the streams, and risk the wrath of the rebels? For what? What did the government ever do for us?" Markam asked.
This year it was different: Tetam was one of more than 100 villages in former rebel-held territories where a national vote was staged for the first time since independence from British rule in 1947.
