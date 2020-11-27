India quarterly growth falls 7.5%, among worst-performing major economies

(@FahadShabbir)

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :India's economy contracted 7.5 percent between July and September, among the poorest-performing major advanced and emerging economies, official data showed Friday as coronavirus cases surge past nine million.

Although the figures were an improvement on the record 23.9 percent contraction recorded last quarter, they indicate that Asia's third-largest economy is in for a tough fight as it attempts to revive demand and create jobs.