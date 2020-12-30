India races to find UK arrivals to halt new virus strain

Indian authorities were trying Wednesday to track down tens of thousands of people who entered the country from Britain in recent weeks as cases of a new and fast-spreading coronavirus strain more than doubled in 24 hours

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian authorities were trying Wednesday to track down tens of thousands of people who entered the country from Britain in recent weeks as cases of a new and fast-spreading coronavirus strain more than doubled in 24 hours.

They have launched efforts to locate around 33,000 people who flew to India in the last month from the UK after 20 people tested positive for the new, more virulent strain -- up by 14 cases since Tuesday.

India also extended on Wednesday the ban on flights to and from Britain by a week to January 7 in a bid to combat the new strain that British authorities say is no more deadly, but which spreads more easily.

"Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others," the Indian health ministry said Tuesday, referring to those who flew between November 25 and December 23, when Delhi suspended air links with Britain.

It remains unclear how many arrivals from Britain it has traced so far.