UrduPoint.com

India Ready To Export Wheat To Egypt Amid Global Supply Disruptions - Commerce Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

India Ready to Export Wheat to Egypt Amid Global Supply Disruptions - Commerce Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) India is ready to start exporting wheat to Egypt following disruptions in grain supplies from other sources, Indian Minister of Commerce Shri Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

"Indian farmers are feeding the world. Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier. Modi Govt. steps in as world is looking for reliable alternate sources for steady food supply. Our farmers have ensured our granaries overflow and we are ready to serve the world," Goyal said on his social media.

Goyal also posted a link to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, in which India was approved as the country of origin for wheat imports.

Prices for a number of food products began to grow in March across the globe following Ukrainian crisis.

In response, Egypt has regulated prices for both subsidized and non-subsidized bread, banned the export of all types of edible oils, maize, wheat, flour, beans and a number of other products for three months.

Russia is the main supplier of wheat to Egypt. Prior to the conflict, Cairo also imported a significant amount of grain from Ukraine.

According to the United Nations World Food Program, Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of world wheat exports, 20% of world maize exports and 76% of sunflower supplies, so any interruption in production or supply could significantly drive prices upward.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Egypt Social Media Agriculture Cairo March Commerce All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP ..

Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP

2 minutes ago
 Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of ..

Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of 4 MPAs

2 minutes ago
 Police recovers kites, metal strings worth Rs 100 ..

Police recovers kites, metal strings worth Rs 100 mln, eight held, factory seale ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isra ..

Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount - R ..

4 minutes ago
 Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine ..

Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.