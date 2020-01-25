India Ready to Give Uzbekistan $40Mln Soft Loan to Support Defense Cooperation -Ambassador

The Indian government is planning to provide Uzbekistan with a soft loan of $40 million to advance defense cooperation between the two countries, Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Shri Santosh Jha was quoted as saying by the Uzbek podrobno.uz news agency on Saturday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Indian government is planning to provide Uzbekistan with a soft loan of $40 million to advance defense cooperation between the two countries, Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Shri Santosh Jha was quoted as saying by the Uzbek podrobno.uz news agency on Saturday.

The diplomat added that bilateral agreements on cooperation in the field of military medicine and military education were being actively implemented.

The ambassador also said that the two nations were working together on such political and strategic issues as the fight against the common threats of radicalism, extremism and terrorism.

The two countries held their first joint working group meeting on defense in February of last year, while the first joint military drills took place in November.