NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) India maintains contact with Afghanistan's Hindu and Sikh communities and stands ready to evacuate anyone wishing to leave the Central Asian country amid the precarious security situation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

For Indian nationals in Afghanistan, Bagchi said the Indian government maintains regular contact and closely monitors developments in Afghanistan.

Such nationals have already been advised to return home immediately, but the repatriation effort was paused on Monday due to the suspension of commercial operation at the Kabul airport.

"The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan," Bagchi said.

Government sources told Sputnik that India has a C-17 Globalstar transport aircraft on standby at the Kabul airport ready to airlift Indian diplomats and security officials back home.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country, leaving the radical movement the dominant power in the country.