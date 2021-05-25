India Receives Another Batch of COVID-19 Aid From Russia - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia has delivered another 9 tonnes of humanitarian aid to India to help the country combat a surge in COVID-19 cases, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Tuesday.

The first batch of humanitarian aid from Russia arrived in the Indian capital in late April and included more than 22 tonnes of medical supplies, such as oxygen generating equipment and medicines.

"According to the decision of the Russian government, another shipment of humanitarian aid was delivered to India on May 25, consisting of more than 9 tonnes, or 225,000 packages, of drugs against COVID-19.

The new humanitarian supply confirms the continuity and consistency of Russian support for India in the fight against the unprecedented threat of the coronavirus in the context of a high level of bilateral strategic partnership and mutual trust," Kudashev said.

The diplomat added that Russia was one of India's leading partners in the fight against the pandemic.

India has been witnessing a rapid spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February, which led to a surge in cumulative cases to over 26.7 million. The country comes second in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases after the United States.