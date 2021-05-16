NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The second batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has arrived in India's southern city of Hyderabad, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said.

"Considering the recent launch of the Russian vaccine within the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery is very timely. The effectiveness of Sputnik V is well-known around the world," Kudashev said, recalling that the Russian vaccine has been used since the second half of 2020 and is effective against new strains of COVID-19.

According to the Russian ambassador, India is expected to start producing up to 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year.

"As you know, in the near future India also plans to introduce the single-shot 'Sputnik Light' vaccine.

Only through joint efforts and taking into account the vital needs of our people can we successfully fight COVID-19," Kudashev said.

The first Sputnik V delivery arrived in Hyderabad on May 1. About two weeks later, India's Dr. Reddy's drug manufacturer announced that the first dose of the Russian vaccine had been administered in the city.

In April, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories received permission from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the vaccine. The country has also approved the use of its own vaccine Covaxin and the local version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, Covishield.