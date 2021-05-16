UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Receives Second Delivery Of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

India Receives Second Delivery of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The second batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has arrived in India's southern city of Hyderabad, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said.

"Considering the recent launch of the Russian vaccine within the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery is very timely. The effectiveness of Sputnik V is well-known around the world," Kudashev said, recalling that the Russian vaccine has been used since the second half of 2020 and is effective against new strains of COVID-19.

According to the Russian ambassador, India is expected to start producing up to 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year.

"As you know, in the near future India also plans to introduce the single-shot 'Sputnik Light' vaccine.

Only through joint efforts and taking into account the vital needs of our people can we successfully fight COVID-19," Kudashev said.

The first Sputnik V delivery arrived in Hyderabad on May 1. About two weeks later, India's Dr. Reddy's drug manufacturer announced that the first dose of the Russian vaccine had been administered in the city.

In April, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories received permission from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the vaccine. The country has also approved the use of its own vaccine Covaxin and the local version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, Covishield.

Related Topics

India World Import Russia Drugs Hyderabad April May 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

FDI inflows into UAE jumped over 44.2 % to 19.88 b ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Rul ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with RAK ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

12 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.