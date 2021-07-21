India Receives Three Rafale Aircraft From France - Air Force
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:30 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Three France-made Rafale fighter jets reached India on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.
"Three Rafale aircraft arrived in India a short while ago, after a direct ferry from #IstresAirBase, France. IAF deeply appreciates the support by UAE Air Force for in-flight refuelling during the non-stop ferry," the air force tweeted.