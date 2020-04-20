India Records 14,255 Active Coronavirus Cases, 559 Deaths

India has a total of 14,255 confirmed active coronavirus cases and 559 related deaths, the Health Ministry said Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) India has a total of 14,255 confirmed active coronavirus cases and 559 related deaths, the Health Ministry said Monday.

So far, the number of infected stands at 17,656, according to official figures, with 2,841 people having been cured or discharged after recovery.

The government's press information bureau estimated that roughly 15 percent of those infected had made a recovery. The country's infection tally now takes 7.5 weeks to double, an improvement on 3.4 weeks from the week before.