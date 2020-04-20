UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records 14,255 Active Coronavirus Cases, 559 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

India Records 14,255 Active Coronavirus Cases, 559 Deaths

India has a total of 14,255 confirmed active coronavirus cases and 559 related deaths, the Health Ministry said Monday.

So far, the number of infected stands at 17,656, according to official figures, with 2,841 people having been cured or discharged after recovery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) India has a total of 14,255 confirmed active coronavirus cases and 559 related deaths, the Health Ministry said Monday.

So far, the number of infected stands at 17,656, according to official figures, with 2,841 people having been cured or discharged after recovery.

The government's press information bureau estimated that roughly 15 percent of those infected had made a recovery. The country's infection tally now takes 7.5 weeks to double, an improvement on 3.4 weeks from the week before.

Related Topics

India From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany's Defense Ministry Recommends Buying US Je ..

42 seconds ago

Russia's Help to Italy, US Not One-Sided, Partners ..

45 seconds ago

Firestorm rising in India, IOJK more dangerous tha ..

21 minutes ago

Details of sixth edition of Holy Quran Tahbeer and ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s advanced infrastructure enables it to cont ..

21 minutes ago

UAE accomplishes achievements in smart services, d ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.