UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,151 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In 5 Months - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

India Records 2,151 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest in 5 Months - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Indian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,151 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in five months.

"India's Active caseload currently stands at 11,903... 2,151 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours," the statement read.

India remains the country with the world's second-highest number of detected coronavirus cases. COVID-19 has been diagnosed among over 44.7 million people since March 2020, when the pandemic hit the country, while more than 44.

1 million people have recovered.

Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the health ministry to assess the situation of COVID-19 and influenza in the country. As a result, the prime minister ordered improved full-genome sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples, effective monitoring of respiratory infections and influenza testing, and noted the need to provide health facilities with the necessary drugs and logistics to treat influenza and COVID-19.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Drugs Narendra Modi March Influenza 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

45 seconds ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

30 minutes ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.