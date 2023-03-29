India Records 2,151 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest in 5 Months - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Indian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,151 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in five months.

"India's Active caseload currently stands at 11,903... 2,151 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours," the statement read.

India remains the country with the world's second-highest number of detected coronavirus cases. COVID-19 has been diagnosed among over 44.7 million people since March 2020, when the pandemic hit the country, while more than 44.

1 million people have recovered.

Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the health ministry to assess the situation of COVID-19 and influenza in the country. As a result, the prime minister ordered improved full-genome sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples, effective monitoring of respiratory infections and influenza testing, and noted the need to provide health facilities with the necessary drugs and logistics to treat influenza and COVID-19.