UrduPoint.com

India Records 8,329 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 03:58 PM

India records 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,213,435 on Saturday, as 8,329 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,213,435 on Saturday, as 8,329 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 10 deaths from the pandemic were registered across the country since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 524,757.

The number of new cases recorded every 24 hours has been on the rise in India over the past couple of days, and authorities have announced stricter COVID-19 guidelines amid the possibility of another COVID-19 wave.

Presently, there are 40,370 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with an increase of 4,103 active cases over the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,648,308 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 4,216 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening thro ..

Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening through deficit in budget

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Rami ..

Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Ramiz Raja

2 hours ago
 Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdic ..

Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Federal budget 2022-23 hailed widely

Federal budget 2022-23 hailed widely

14 minutes ago
 World Day against Child Labor to be marked tomorro ..

World Day against Child Labor to be marked tomorrow

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.