India records 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,213,435 on Saturday, as 8,329 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 10 deaths from the pandemic were registered across the country since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 524,757.

The number of new cases recorded every 24 hours has been on the rise in India over the past couple of days, and authorities have announced stricter COVID-19 guidelines amid the possibility of another COVID-19 wave.

Presently, there are 40,370 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with an increase of 4,103 active cases over the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,648,308 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 4,216 were discharged during the past 24 hours.