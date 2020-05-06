India Records Almost 3,000 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) India has registered almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (3,900 yesterday), bringing the total to 49,391, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday

As many as 33,514 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the country, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,456 over the past 24 hours, reaching 14,182, and the death toll has grown by 126 (195 yesterday) to 1,694.

The central state of Maharashtra remains the most affected one, with 15,525 cases, followed by the western state of Gujarat with 5,804 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 4,898 cases.