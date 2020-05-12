UrduPoint.com
India Records First Fall In CO2 Emissions In Past 40 Years Amid COVID-19 - Study

Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:39 PM

India Records First Fall in CO2 Emissions in Past 40 Years Amid COVID-19 - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) India has registered the first year-on-year decrease of around one percent in the country's CO2 emissions over the past four decades, against the backdrop of restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, an analysis by the UK-based Carbon Brief website found on Tuesday.

"An economic slowdown, renewable energy growth and the impact of Covid-19 have led to the first year-on-year reduction in India's CO2 emissions in four decades. Emissions fell by around 1% in the fiscal year ending March 2020, as coal consumption fell and oil consumption flatlined," the analysis said.

The study also found that during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, total coal deliveries reduced by 2 percentage points, marking the first year-on-year fall in consumption in two decades. In March, there was a 10-percent drop in coal sales.

In addition, oil consumption has been slowing since early 2019 seeing an 18-percent fall by the end of the fiscal year over the national lockdown. Meanwhile, natural gas consumption increased by 5.5 percent in the first 11 months of the financial year but is expected to decrease by about 20 percentage points while the restrictive measures are in place.

"Using the indicators above for coal, oil and gas consumption, we estimate that CO2 emissions fell by 30m tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2, 1.4%) in the fiscal year ending March, in what is likely to have been the first annual decline in four decades," the study added.

The study also established that due to measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, emissions fell by 15 percent in March and 30 percent in April.

