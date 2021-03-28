UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Toll This Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

India Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Toll This Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) India recorded 312 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, as of Sunday, which is the highest registered number since December 25, local media reported.

According to The Hindustan Times, around 83 percent of all death cases in the past 24 hours were reported in six states that have also showed a trend in the rise of daily infections.

The capital, Delhi, is also reporting the highest number of deaths since January 23.

India has been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of daily COVID19 cases since the start of March with the number rising to over 62,000 and being the highest this year.

The state of Maharashtra in the north of the country home to India's second-largest city of Mumbai imposed a night curfew this weekend amid the rise in new infections.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai January March December Sunday Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

19 minutes ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

1 hour ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

2 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.