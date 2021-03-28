India Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Toll This Year - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) India recorded 312 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, as of Sunday, which is the highest registered number since December 25, local media reported.

According to The Hindustan Times, around 83 percent of all death cases in the past 24 hours were reported in six states that have also showed a trend in the rise of daily infections.

The capital, Delhi, is also reporting the highest number of deaths since January 23.

India has been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of daily COVID19 cases since the start of March with the number rising to over 62,000 and being the highest this year.

The state of Maharashtra in the north of the country home to India's second-largest city of Mumbai imposed a night curfew this weekend amid the rise in new infections.