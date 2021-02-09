India records less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 10,847,304

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,847,304 on Tuesday as 9,110 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministr

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,847,304 on Tuesday as 9,110 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,158 as 78 COVID-19 patients died since Monday morning.

This was the first day in the past several months when less than 10,000 cases per day were registered in the country, and the fourth consecutive day when the number of deaths recorded in a single day was below 100.

There are still 143,625 active cases in the country, while 10,548,521 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Jan. 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic when the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off. So far nearly 6.3 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 202 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 202,587,752 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 687,138 tests were conducted on Monday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively fewer cases over the past several months. As many as 125 new cases and three deaths were registered in the national capital through Monday.

So far as many as 10,882 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India.