India Records Over 3,300 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) India has recorded 3,390 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (3,561 yesterday), bringing the total tally to 56,342, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll has increased by 103 (89 yesterday) to 1,886 over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

As many as 1,273 COVID-19 patients in India have recovered over the same period of time (1,084 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 16,538, the ministry added.

A total of 37,916 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

The central state of Maharashtra remains the most affected one, with 17,914 cases, followed by the western state of Gujarat with 7,012 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 5,980 cases.

