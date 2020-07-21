UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:40 AM

India Records Over 37,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) India's COVID-19 total has grown by over 37,100 in the past 24 hours (down from the record 40,400 on the previous day) and now amounts to 1,155,191, according to the fresh data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 587 coronavirus patients died in India in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 28,084. Over the same period, the number of cured patients has reached 724,577 after growing by 24,491.

The central state of Maharashtra still remains the worst-affected area, with 318,695 confirmed infections, followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu with 175,678 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 123,747 cases.

India's coronavirus case count is the third highest in the world, with the US ranking first, followed by Brazil.

The country's government has noted that India's number of COVID-19 deaths per million population is among the lowest in the world. As many as 62.72 percent of all those infected have recovered in India. As many as 402,529 coronavirus patients are now undergoing medical treatment.

