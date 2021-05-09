UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records Over 400,000 New COVID-19 Cases 4th Day In Row - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

India Records Over 400,000 New COVID-19 Cases 4th Day in Row - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) India's COVID-19 cases rose by over 400,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

The 403,738 new infections brought the country's total tally to 22,296,414.

The death toll has increased by 4,092 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 242,362. The number of recoveries has grown by 386,444 to 18,317,404 over the given period, the ministry added.

India, the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February.

Related Topics

India World Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

7 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

8 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

8 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

14 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

14 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.