India Records Over 400,000 New COVID-19 Cases 4th Day in Row - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) India's COVID-19 cases rose by over 400,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

The 403,738 new infections brought the country's total tally to 22,296,414.

The death toll has increased by 4,092 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 242,362. The number of recoveries has grown by 386,444 to 18,317,404 over the given period, the ministry added.

India, the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February.