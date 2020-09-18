India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Day in Row - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) India has confirmed 97,894 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the daily increase of more than 90,000 cases for the third day in a row, with the total number of those infected having reached 5,214,677, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 84,372 people, with 1,174 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 4.11 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 6.67 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 97,894 new coronavirus cases and 1,132 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 30 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 944,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.